INDIA REGISTERS 73 NEW CASES OF COVID 19

New Delhi: In the latest update, the Union Health Ministry of India reported 73 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, which has taken the country's overall caseload to a staggering 4,49,96,859.

Also, the death toll rose to 5,31,927 with one more individual succumbing to the disease. Amidst these challenges, there is a glimmer of hope as 48 individuals managed to recover from the illness, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,63,424. India's healthcare system has been working diligently to fight the virus, and the country's recovery rate stands at an impressive 98.91 per cent and active caseload at 1,508.

The Union Health Ministry's data also highlights the significant progress in vaccination efforts. Over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, underscoring India's commitment to inoculating its population and achieving widespread immunity.

Also read: India records 54 new Covid-19 cases, total caseload reaches 4.5 million

A new COVID Variant: BA.2.86 is a newly identified strain of the SARS-CoV-2, which is responsible for Covid-19. The variant has drawn attention due to its significant number of genetic mutations. These mutations have occurred at crucial points in the virus’ structure, potentially allowing it to evade the immune response from prior infections or vaccinations.

However, in the past three years, India has battled with the lethal COVID variants, from Delta to Omicron. Therefore, when it comes to whether India should worry about the detection of this new variant, experts believe that people in India are in a better position when it comes to battling COVID and its variant.

Also read: Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study