COLD SOUP RECIPES TO BEAT THE HEAT

New Delhi: These healthy soups are ideal for a summer lunch. Simply prepare a large pot and offer your guests this delectable dish.

SMOKY SALMOREJO: SMOKY SALMOREJO

Ingredients: Tomatoes, White bread with crusts removed, Grated garlic, Vinegar, Olive oil, Salt, Thin sliced green grapes, Chopped roasted almonds.

Method: Cut sides of the tomato halves and discard the skins. Add bread and toss with tomatoes. Blend the mixture after 15 minutes in food processor. Add grated garlic and vinegar in the mixture and gradually add cup smoked olive oil with the machine on. Strain the mixture and season it with salt, cover and refrigerate until very cold and your Salmorejo is ready. Serve the soup in bowls and garnish with grapes, almonds and a drizzle of smoked olive oil.

WATERMELON SOUP: WATERMELON SOUP

Ingredients: Watermelon chunks (de-seeded), Mint leaves, Ginger and garlic paste, Chilli flakes.

Method: Blend 1 cup de-seeded watermelon chunks, 3-5 mint leaves, 1 tsp ginger and garlic paste, salt and pepper to taste, 1 tsp chilli flakes. Refrigerate and serve cold, with a topping of mint leaves.

CHICKPEA SESAME SOUP: CHICKPEA SESAME SOUP

Ingredients: Boiled chickpea, Garlic clove, Sesame seeds, Cumin seeds, Lime juice, Olive oil, Salt, Pepper.

Method: Blend 1 cup soaked and boiled chickpea, 1 garlic clove, 2 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tsp roasted cumin seeds, 2 tsp lime juice, 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Blend all ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Add cold water to adjust the consistency and serve fresh.

BEETROOT SOUP: BEETROOT SOUP

Ingredients: Boiled beetroot, Yogurt, Cumin seeds, Coriander leaves, Salt, Pepper, Mint leaves.

Method: Blend 1 cup boiled beetroot, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1 tsp roasted cumin seeds, 1 tbsp coriander leaves, salt and pepper to taste and a few mint leaves. Adjust the consistency with cold water and serve fresh.

AVOCADO SPINACH SOUP: AVOCADO SPINACH SOUP

Ingredients: Spinach leaves, Avocado, Garlic, Basil leaves, Yogurt, Lemon juice, Paprika powder, Salt, Pepper.

Method: Blend parboiled 1 cup spinach leaves, 1 ripe avocado, 1 garlic, 2 tsp basil leaves, 1 cup yogurt, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp paprika powder, salt and pepper to taste. Blend all ingredients and adjust the consistency with cold water. Serve fresh. (IANS)

