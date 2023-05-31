Hyderabad: Protein is an important component for muscle growth and maintenance, as well as for keeping your skin and hair strong and healthy. When you think of protein, you might think of meat or chicken. But If you're a vegetarian then also there are other ways to receive the necessary amount of protein the body requires. Take a look at 5 Vegetarian protein-rich foods to include in your diet.

Nuts:

Nuts

Starting your day with a handful of nuts is an excellent way to integrate protein into your diet while also overcoming sugar cravings. Soak almonds overnight and use them to break your fast.

Yoghurt:

Yoghurt

Put extra homemade curd/yoghurt in your breakfast. Apart from improving the protein intake, homemade curd provides the right amount of probiotics that improve gut health and aid in digestion, absorption, and assimilation of numerous micro and macronutrients.

Sprouts:

Sprouts

Sprouting beans such as green moong, black chana, lobia, rajma, green peas, or any legume of your choice can be included in your morning meal. Adding sprouts is an easy and efficient approach to boost the amino acid composition of your meals.

Chia Seeds:

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds can be a healthy option for breakfast as they are high in nutrients. It contains protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids. You can mix them into smoothies, or make chia-seed jam for toast.

Peanut Butter:

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter, as well as peanuts, are high in fibre, protein, and fat. That great nutritional blend keeps you satisfied. Try peanut butter on toast, in smoothies, or as a condiment for savoury meals. (ANI)