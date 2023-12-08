New Delhi: Admitting that cancer cases in India have been witnessing an increasing trend, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the incidence of cancer cases is projected to increase from 14.61 lakhs in 2022 to 15.7 lakhs in 2025.

“As per the ICMR’s “National Cancer Registry Programme”, the five States with estimated higher incidence of cancer cases are seen in Uttar Pradesh (2,10,958), Maharashtra (1,21,717), West Bengal (1,13,581), Bihar (1,09,274) and Tamil Nadu (93,536),” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that Cancer is a multifactorial disease, the risk factors of which include the use of tobacco products, alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution, Mandaviya said, the most common types of cancer in the country are breast cancer and oral cancer. The estimated incidence of breast cancer is 2,21,757 and oral cancer is 1,40,295.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR - NCRP), the estimated incidence of cancer cases is increasing in the country for the year (2020-2022). From 13,92,179 cancer cases in 2020, the number went up to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022.

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer – World Health Organisation -2020, the estimated incidence of cancer cases in India (13,24,413) accounts for the third highest number of cancer cases after China (45,68,754) and the United States of America (22,81,658).

Mandaviya said that the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India provides technical and financial support to the States and UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

“NP-NCD focuses on screening and diagnosis of oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer. The programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, screening of 30 years and above population under Ayushman Arogya Mandir Scheme, early diagnosis and management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility,” said Mandaviya.

He said that under NP-NCD, 744 District NCD Clinics, 219 District Cardiac Care Units, 355 District Day Care Centres and 6237 Community Health Center NCD Clinics have been set up so far.

He said that to generate awareness for cancer prevention & treatment the government has taken several steps. “Preventive aspects of cancer are strengthened under comprehensive primary health care through Ayushman Arogya Mandir Scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level. Healthy eating is promoted through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” he said.

Mandaviya said that the Central Government implements the strengthening of the Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities Scheme.

“19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme. National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata have also been set up,” he said.