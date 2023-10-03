BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH KICKS OFF WITH THRIVE 365 THEME

Hyderabad: The world observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month every October, emphasising the significance of spreading awareness about breast cancer and its related issues. This year, the theme is 'Thrive 365', aiming to promote proactive well-being and informed action. With breast cancer cases steadily rising, widespread awareness becomes utmost urgent to enable early detection and timely treatment. Breast cancer is a prevalent concern among women, warranting urgent attention due to the continuous rise in reported cases.

Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment have resulted in successful outcomes in several breast cancer types, underscoring the necessity of educating the populace about symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options.

History: The month of October is globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month or 'Pink Tober'. This initiative offers a platform for institutions and organisations to create awareness and address essential aspects of breast cancer and its treatment.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, initiated in 1985, lies in dispelling myths, creating awareness about symptoms and treatment and supporting mental health during the challenging journey with the disease.

Statistics- Alarming statistics show a consistent increase in breast cancer cases in women globally, with Indian women constituting 14% of total cancer cases. Delayed diagnosis and treatment often lead to dire health consequences for affected women. Disturbingly, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes in India.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 2.3 million cases of breast cancer globally, resulting in approximately 6,85,000 deaths. However, the mortality rate in high-income countries has seen a 40% reduction between 1980 and 2020, with the contribution of science and advanced medical interventions.

Efforts by medical professionals and various health organisations have augmented awareness about breast cancer symptoms and the importance of timely testing. However, this awareness is more pronounced in urban areas, indicating the necessity for continued efforts to reach all demographics.