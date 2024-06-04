Faridkot Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024| Indira Gandhi's Assassin's Son Sarabjit Singh Khalsa Wins as Independent Candidate

Faridkot (Punjab): Sarabjit Singh Khalsa has made his maiden entry to the parliament as he won from the Faridkot seat in Punjab. Contesting the polls as an independent candidate, Singh won by a margin of 70,053 votes, defending his rival, Aam Admi Party's Karamjit Singh Anmol and BJP's Hans Raj Hans. Singh is the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the recent seventh phase of the 2024 elections, Faridkot, a prominent district in Punjab, witnessed a significant political showdown among key candidates vying for representation. The district, which serves as both a Lok Sabha electoral constituency and an administrative division, boasts a rich historical and political legacy.

As many as 28 candidates are in the fray in the 2024 elections. Among the prominent contenders are the BJP's Hans Raj Hans, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karamjit Anmol. The main fight is between Hans, Anmol and Congress's Amarjit Kaur Sahoke who are locked in an intense electoral battle for representation in the Lower House. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is betting big on Karamjit Anmol, who has been pitched as a strong alternative to the established political players in the district.

Representing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Rajwinder Singh is looking to uphold the party's legacy in Faridkot, seeking to garner popular support from the electorate. Amarjit Kaur Sahoke representing the Indian National Congress (INC) positioned herself as a prominent figure in the electoral race, bringing her influence to the forefront.

In 2024, the Faridkot seat saw a voting turnout of 63.34 per cent.

In the 2019 elections, Mohammad Sadique of the Indian National Congress secured victory with 419,065 votes, reflecting the district's electoral preferences. In 2014, Aam Aadmi Party’s professor Sadhu Singh underscored the diverse political landscape of Faridkot.

As the district continues to evolve, the outcome of the 2024 elections holds significant implications for its political trajectory.