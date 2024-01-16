WEST BENGAL MAN KILLS WIFE CHOPPED BODY PARTS DUMPED INTO CANAL IN MADHYAMGRAM

Madhyamgram (West Bengal): In a shocking reminder to Delhi's Shraddha Walker murder case, a 55-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife and dumping her dismembered body parts into a canal in north Jozra village of Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.

After the incident, the accused allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison and is currently admitted at a hospital for treatment. Police suspect the man killed his wife following marital dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Saira Banu. Her husband, Nooruddin Mandal (55) filed a missing diary at Madhyamgram police station a few days ago, saying his wife had gone untraceable. During investigation, Nooruddin was called at the police station a couple of times for interrogation. Police found several discrepancies while questioning the him.

Apprehending being caught, Nuruddin left his house on Monday. Local residents found a person lying unconscious on the road and informed police. After reaching the spot, a team of Madhyamgram police identified the person as Nooruddin and rushed him to the Barasat Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to police, on the way to the hospital, Nooruddin confessed that he had slashed his wife's throat with a knife and chopped her body into several parts. Then he had dumped the pieces into Noai canal, he had told.

A search operation was immediately launched in the canal next to Nooruddin's house and the body parts were recovered. Police said that some body parts are yet to be found.