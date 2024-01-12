DRISHYAM MOVIE MODEL MURDER HUMAN SKULL FOUNF INSIDE CLOSED CAFETARIA IN KOZHIKKODE

Kozhikode (Kerala): A human skull was found inside a closed cafeteria at Azhiyur, near Vatakara, Kozhikkode district on Friday. A few labourers engaged in National Highway 66 expansion work noticed the skull when they opened the shop.

The skull seems to be six months old. It was found along with paper and plastic waste dumped in the shop.

According to the residents, this shop has been closed for a year, as the authority had acquired the land for NH expansion. Locals are in doubt whether the 'Drishyam' movie model has been adopted for the murder. Kozhikkode Chompala police have reached the spot and are conducting an investigation.

As per sources, higher-level police personnel, including the Superintendent of Police from Vadakara Rural, will initiate a probe. Forensic experts have carried out the preliminary examination after checking out the area.

The region where the shop is situated is not at all crowded, as several shops were shut down after getting listed for demolition. Widening works are in progress on the Azhiyur-Vengali stretch of NH 66 currently.

Late Nishikant Kamat is the director of the 2015 Indian Hindi-language murder-thriller film Drishyam. Starring in titular roles are Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. The movie is a remake of the 2013 movie of the same name. The story revolves around a man's efforts to protect his family from the consequences of a murder.