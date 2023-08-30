WEST BENGAL DRI SEIZES GOLD WORTH OVER RS FIVE CRORE BEFORE BEING SMUGGLED EIGHT HELD

Siliguri (West Bengal): The Central Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) achieved success by conducting raids to foil a gold smuggling bid and seized the yellow metal valued at over Rs five crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The smugglers though had a well-thought-out plan to traffick gold by making hidden pockets inside the trousers and putting sellotapes around the waist. However, the sleuths of the DRI seized gold worth around Rs 5.59 crore before the yellow metal could be smuggled.

Officials said that a total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the case and all of them are residents of Cooch Behar district. They were produced before a local court and the judge rejected their bail pleas while remanding them to 14-day judicial custody.

DRI's lawyer Ratan Banik said, "The estimated market value of the seized gold is Rs 5.59 crore. Eight people have been arrested in this regard. The estimated weight of the recovered gold is around 9.543 kg. The judge remanded them to 14-day judicial custody. It is being investigated whether anyone else is involved."

According to DRI sources, the eight smugglers allegedly left Cooch Behar for Kolkata in three separate trains to avoid the scanner of the intelligence department late Monday night. They added that Shahanur Haque and Rubel Hossain squeezed into the Uttarbanga Express. "Noor Mohammad Meena and Delabar Meena were on the Saraighat Express. The remaining four Rezaul Haque, Russell Haque, Rezaul Rahman and Mehebub Hossain were travelling in the Padatik Express. The DRI started the operation after getting information through secret sources. On reaching the New Jalpaiguri railway station, DRI conducted raids one by one. All were apprehended one by one from three separate trains. They were taken to the Siliguri branch office for questioning and a total of 80 gold biscuits weighing approximately 9 kg and 543 grams were recovered," sources added.

The DRI arrested the eight as they could not show any valid documents. Initially, it was learnt that gold smuggling was planned by creating special pockets in the trousers of the arrested people. After investigating the incident, the DRI initially found out that a large amount of gold was smuggled to Kolkata after it was brought to India via the Bangladesh border.

