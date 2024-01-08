Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the critics of the state's law and order situation during a programme to inaugurate the Ganga Sagar Mela 2024 here on Monday.

According to her, those questioning West Bengal's law and order situation in the wake of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers were only maligning the state.

Mamata Banerjee reminded the critics that the metro city has been adjudged the safest city in the country for years by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). "I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the state," the chief minister said while addressing the 'Students' Week' programme here.

It may be recalled that three ED officers suffered injuries and their vehicles were vandalised as hundreds of Trinamool Congress supporters who are followers of Shajahan Sheikh launched an attack on the ED officers on Friday. The attack took place when the officers were trying to enter the TMC leader';s house after knocking on the several times in Sandeshkhali. The ED raid was in connection with alleged irregularities in West Bengal's ration system.