Kolkata: Amid speculations over the whereabouts of TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the assault case on ED officials, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is peeved at the investigation process, sought a five-point explanation from Mamata Banerjee-led government regarding the investigation process.

Bose also directed police to investigate Shahjahan's alleged connections with terrorists over concern that he "may have crossed the border". The Governor held a meeting on Sunday evening with the CRPF IG and top brass of ED. Bose held a detailed discussion with them on the Sandeshkhali issue.

Bose sought explanations from the state government holding it responsible for the failure to arrest the accused in the ration scam. Besides, he pulled up the state government for its failure to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh, an accused in the said scam.

He also sought information on whether Shahjahan had crossed over to Bangladesh. The Governor also asked the state government to take stringent action against police officials for 'dereliction of duties'.

On Saturday night, Bose gave 'specific instructions' to the state government for the immediate arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the Raj Bhavan said.