Kolkata (West Bengal) : One person died while about people were injured when the luxury bus in which they were travelling burst into flames in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police sources said. The ill-fated bus was going from Kolkata to Paradip in Odisha. One person died due to burns sustained in the mishap and the identity of the deceased person is being confirmed, officials said.

The tragic incident took place on National Highway 16. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals. Some of the bus passengers got injured after jumping out of the vehicle on noticing the fire. The local officials and police rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident. Fire fighting services personnel arrived at the scene to douse the flames.