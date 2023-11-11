One person dead, 30 injured as AC bus catches fire at West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur
Published: 3 hours ago
One person dead, 30 injured as AC bus catches fire at West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur
Published: 3 hours ago
Kolkata (West Bengal) : One person died while about people were injured when the luxury bus in which they were travelling burst into flames in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police sources said. The ill-fated bus was going from Kolkata to Paradip in Odisha. One person died due to burns sustained in the mishap and the identity of the deceased person is being confirmed, officials said.
The tragic incident took place on National Highway 16. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals. Some of the bus passengers got injured after jumping out of the vehicle on noticing the fire. The local officials and police rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident. Fire fighting services personnel arrived at the scene to douse the flames.
The immediate reason for the bus fire was not known. The driver of the bus escaped from the mishap by jumping out of the vehicle, sources said. The fire broke out in the bus around 10 pm on Friday as it was about to reach Madhabpur in Paschim Medinipur district. The treatment of the passengers who received injuries was going at various hospitals. The police made arrangements for shifting the dead body from the accident spot.