WEST BENGAL 2 SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR RAPE MURDER OF 5 YEAR OLD GIRL

Jhargram: A POCSO Court in West Bengal's Jhargram on Wednesday pronounced death for two accused youths for their involvement in a case of gang-rape, murder and concealment of a five-year-old girl's body two years ago.

Under the prompt supervision of the police superintendent, who took over soon after the murder came to light, the family members of the hapless girl got justice.

Earlier, the police filed cases against Phagun Mandi and Rabindra Rout of Baburampatra village, which falls under Nayagram Police Station. On November 4, 2021, the girl suddenly went missing prompting a mad search by family members and cops. On the next day of her disappearance, her father filed a written complaint at the Nayagram Police Station. On the basis of the complaint, the police first arrested Phagun Mandi and later Rabindra Rout. Police fished out the girl's body after digging the ground beside a canal in the presence of the magistrate. Cops arrested the duo three days after she went missing.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted that they raped the child and then unleashed brutality by inserting bamboo in her private parts to ensure her death. Sub inspector Prabir Karmakar, who investigated the case, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on December 30, 2021. In May last year, Arijit Sinha, who assumed charge as the SP of Jhardgram district, assured the deceased girl's grieving parents about speedy justice. After taking cognisance of recorded statements of 30 people, including three doctors, the judge of POCSO Court convicted two youths.