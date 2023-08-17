Bolpur (West Bengal): Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on Wednesday accused the West Bengal police of not being neutral in the varsity's fight against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in the land case. The VC organised a sit-in protest in front of the central library with officers and professors against alleged "police excesses" and partiality.

During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Chakraborty alleged, "Being a central university, police are much more active whenever there is any complaint against the Visva-Bharati authorities. On the contrary, if the Visva-Bharati authorities lodge any complaint, the police remain inactive."

Chakraborty's tenure has been mired with controversies. Several complaints have been filed against Visva-Bharati authorities including the Chakraborty at the Santiniketan police station in its battle against the Nobel laureate.

“What kind of impartiality is this? They file FIRs on the basis of fake news. Two-three teachers of the Visva-Bharati are in touch with the ruling party. They complain whenever their interests are hurt,” he complained.

On chief minister Mamata Banerjee visiting Amartya Sen’s house over the ongoing land controversy, the VC said, “Amartya Sen’s matter is under trial, I will not say anything about it. Also, the chief minister may come. Amartya Sen is a world-famous person, it is a matter of luck to meet him. I protested the moment I felt the need for it.”

Slamming the police, Chakraborty said, “When the boundary wall was demolished, a scuffle had ensued. I was pelted with stones and detained. Even if we complained, the police did not file an FIR. But, even if there is any fake news, police file an FIR. So, there is enough reason to doubt the impartiality of the police. Since Jadavpur University is a state university, they (police) will not take any strong action but as Visva-Bharati is a central university, they always come down on us,” Chakraborty added.

He also blamed the media for "running their shops" on the basis of his statements. “That’s how your shops run. First, you ran the shop with Anubrata Mondal’s speeches, and now with my statements. Do I make controversial statements? If the police come to the campus, they have to take the registrar's permission. That's the norm. Where’s the debate in this?” he questioned.