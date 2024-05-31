ETV Bharat / state

Pune Car Crash: Police Seek Nod from Juvenile Justice Board to Probe Minor

author img

By PTI

Published : May 31, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Updated : 8 hours ago

Pune police seek permission from the Juvenile Justice Board to investigate a 17-year-old allegedly involved in a fatal Porsche crash while driving under the influence. The teenager, son of a builder, was initially granted bail by the JJB with a requirement to write a road safety essay but was later sent to an observation home until June 5 after police criticism.

Pune Car Crash: Police Seek Nod from Juvenile Justice Board to Probe Minor
The luxury car that hit two bike riders in Pune (IANS Photo)

Pune: The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, an official said on Friday. Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.

We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor, said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime). The JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, few hours after the crash and asked him a write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Amid heavy criticism, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to an observation home till June 5. The minor's father and grandfather have been arrested for allegedly wrongfully confining their family driver, luring him with cash and gifts and later threatening him to take the blame for the crash.

The police have also arrested two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital here for allegedly manipulating the teenager's blood samples to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

Read More

  1. Pune Car Crash: Will Overhaul Civil Hospital System to Make It Foolproof, Says Minister Mushrif
  2. Porsche Car Crash: Police Planning 'Digital Recreation' of Accident Scene with AI Tools
Last Updated :8 hours ago

TAGGED:

PUNE HIT AND RUN CASEPORSCHE CAR CRASHPUNE CAR CRASHPUNE PORSCHE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.