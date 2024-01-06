THIS TIME PM MODI WILL GET TWICE THE SUPPORT HE GOT IN 2019 FROM BENGAL PIYUSH GOYAL

Kolkata: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get twice the support he got in the last polls from West Bengal in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The people of Bengal also want the country to progress as it is currently doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goyal, who also holds departments of consumer affairs, textiles and food and public distribution is in Kolkata to inaugurate 'Patsan Bhawan' in New Town. Mentioning that India will become the third-largest economy in the world in the next two to three years, Goyal said, "India produces and supplies 50 percent of the world's jute of which, half comes from Bengal alone. So the jute cultivation of Bengal and the jute farmers should be given more facilities so that they can work better," Goyal said.

Asserting that jute industry is the future of the country, Goyal said that Centre has planned to give more importance to jute cultivation and provide benefits to the farmers. The 'Patsan Bhawan' will house the headquarters of Jute Corporation of India and National Jute Board as well as the office of the Jute Commissioner.

Goyal said that the 'Patsan Bhawan's' inauguration is an important step towards the progress of jute industry in the country, especially in West Bengal. The move has been taken to facilitate jute cultivation by bringing the offices scattered across the state under one roof, he said.

He said that ever since the BJP government came to the Centre, various schemes have been implemented to take the jute industry forward. Also, the jute farmers are now getting direct benefits from all these projects, he added.