NEWLY MARRIED WOMAN EX BEAU ELOPE AFTER KNOCKING DOWN HER FATHER IN WEST BENGAL

Bolpur (West Bengal;): A newly married woman and her former beau fled after allegedly crushing the former's father under a car on Monday when he caught them red-handed. The incident has spread panic and terror in the area following which the police registered a case.

According to the police, the woman was in a romantic relationship with another man from Bolpur before her marriage. However, the woman's parents were not supportive of their affair and forced their daughter to tie the knot with another man. The woman was convinced and got married to the man of her parents' choice. Eight days after their marriage, on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashtamangala', she returned to her parental house with her husband.

The lover got to know about her arrival and reached the house with his four-wheeler following which he started taking the girl out on rides. Today, too, the duo was busy roaming in the car when the parents caught them red-handed. Reprimanding them, the father asked her to return, but she refused. The boy then, in an attempt to escape, drove the car over the father and left him in a pool of blood. Locals then rushed the man to a hospital, but was declared dead by doctors.

The Bolpur police swung into action after receiving a complaint from the woman's family. The husband of the girl is at Bolpur with her mother. "We demand strict punishment. The police initiated an investigation and we are sure that they will nab them," the mother said.