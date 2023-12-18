KARNATAKA PARENTS ASSAULTED AFTER SON ELOPES WITH LOVER IN CHIKKABALLAPUR

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): Similar to the recent inhuman attack on a woman in Belagavi, an incident has taken place in Chikkaballapur district.

A young man and a young woman in love eloped and enraged by this, the young woman's family allegedly attacked the young man's house and assaulted his parents, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered in this regard. The incident took place in Dabarti village of Gudibande taluk. "A young man and a young woman were in love with each other and eloped from home and got married. Enraged by this, the young woman's family allegedly attacked the youth's house and assaulted his parents," police sources said.

The young man and the young woman ran away from home on Sunday and got married. "On Monday afternoon, the family members of the young woman, were agitated were enraged when they came to know about the marriage, and allegedly attacked the youth's parents," they added.

According to police sources, the youth's mother and father were injured and are being treated at the Gudibande Public Hospital. Officials of the Gudibande police station visited the spot and conducted an inspection.