Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly cut off the private parts of her lover, the police said. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Thursday at a village in Khadda police station area. It is reported that the woman is a mother of four children and was in an extra-marital affair with a man.

The woman’s husband was living abroad, the woman was living alone with her children there. The alleged boyfriend used to visit the woman’s house frequently. On that day, there was a disagreement between the two over some issue, the woman took the opportunity and cut off the private parts of the man. To save his life, the victim rushed from there. His family soon reached the spot and found him writhing in pain.

He was taken to the Community Health Center, Turkaha. Then, he was referred to the district hospital and from there he was referred to the Medical College and is undergoing treatment there. However, till now police have not been informed about the matter yet.