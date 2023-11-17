MEDICAL MIRACLE IN BARDHAMAN SECOND OF THE TWINS BORN 125 DAYS AFTER THE DEATH OF THE FIRST ONE

Bardhaman (West Bengal): In a remarkable medical feat, the Bardhaman Medical College Hospital witnessed the birth of a second of the twins after the loss of the first one at 18 weeks. The unprecedented challenge of keeping the second child healthy and viable for 125 days within the mother's womb was expertly navigated by a dedicated medical team. Both the mother and the newborn boy, delivered on November 14, are recovering well.

A woman, aged 41, sought medical attention at Bardhaman Medical College Hospital in July this year. Following an examination, doctors discovered that she was carrying twins, but unfortunately, one of the foetuses had already died in the womb. To navigate the complexities of the situation, the medical team opted to deliver the stillborn baby and, uniquely, reposition the second foetus into the uterus by securing the umbilical cord. This posed a significant challenge for the doctors, as the unconventional procedure increased the risk of infection during the subsequent natural delivery of the healthy baby.

To mitigate this risk, instead of discharging the pregnant woman, a specialised medical team was assembled to closely monitor and treat her. The decision was made to keep her in the hospital for 125 days, initiating treatment. On Children's Day, November 14th, the medical team successfully delivered the second child via a caesarean section. The neonatal weighed 2.9 kg, and both the baby and the mother are reported to be in good health.

This exceptional case, involving the prolonged retention of a foetus for 125 days, surpasses the previous record of 90 days documented in 1996 in Balti. Bardhaman Medical College Hospital considers this achievement a significant success, showcasing the expertise and dedication of its medical team, led by Dr. Malay Sarkar, the Superintending Officer and Vice-Principal of the hospital.

On November 14, the medical team performed a caesarean section to deliver the second child safely. The baby, weighing 2.9 kilograms, was born via the surgical procedure, ensuring the health and well-being of both the newborn and the mother. The medical team at Bardhaman Medical College Hospital achieved a significant milestone, successfully navigating the complexities of a prolonged gestation period and ensuring the survival of the second child.

“A 41-year-old woman underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF), but her initial attempt proved unsuccessful. Upon undergoing a second round of IVF, a twin pregnancy occurred. Regrettably, one of the foetuses was lost in the womb, and it was delivered in July with a weight of 125 grams. The challenge at hand was to safeguard the second child. Our surgical team took immediate and meticulous measures to address the situation. Post the first delivery, the umbilical cord was tied, and it was carefully placed back into the uterus to facilitate the healthy development of the second child. Preserving the second child's well-being was particularly challenging to prevent infection,” Superintendent of Bardhaman Medical College Tapas Ghosh said.

“The challenge was the age of the mother and she has gone through IVF. The situation was really complex and so we wanted to keep the mother under our observation for 125 days. It was really a remarkable achievement and we are happy that both the mother and the child are healthy and safe,” Dr Sarkar said.

“When we heard the news for the first time we were really disheartened. We thought everything was over. Thanks to the doctor and the hospital. They have put in all their effort to save my child and my wife. I am really thankful to them,” the father of the newborn Anup Pramanik said.

"The newborn weighed two kilograms (900 grams), and both the child and the mother are now in good health. This incident is exceptionally rare, with no recorded instances of a foetus remaining in the womb for 125 days, although a case in Baltimore in 1996 involved a foetus being retained for 90 days,” Ghosh added.