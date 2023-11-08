Rajkot: Putting the ongoing hostile relations with the neighbouring country aside, doctors at a leading hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot have saved the life of a Pakistani prisoner suffering from a chest ailment, sources said on Wednesday. An official said that the prisoner identified as 50-year-old Pakistani Arab Jumabhai Patani is serving his sentence in Porbandar jail.

It is learnt that Patani recently complained of chest pain at the jail. The Porbandar jail authorities shifted the prisoner to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Civil Hospital Rajkot for treatment. Pertinently, Rajkot Civil Hospital is the only hospital in the entire Gujarat to have a functioning cath lab. The Pakistani citizen serving his sentence in Porbandar jail was treated in this Cathlab after doctors at the hospital diagnosed the Pakistani prisoner to have suffered a heart attack.

Dr. R S Trivedi Superintendent at the Civil Hospital, Rajkot said that the doctors at the hospital started the treatment without any delay. He said that the doctors detected blockages in the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart. Accordingly, the patient underwent angioplasty procedure due to which the doctors saved the life of the Pakistani prisoner.