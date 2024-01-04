FIVE BENGAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING SUNDARBANS HONEY GET GI TAG

Kolkata: West Bengal has got Geographical Indication (GI) tag for a total of five items this year. These include Sundarbans honey, Garad saree, Murshidabad's Korial silk, Nadia's Tangail saree and aromatic rice variety Kalonunia from North Bengal.

India is called the land of diversity and Bengal is no exception. The honey from Sundarbans had to win a tough fight with a Pune-based company to win the GI recognition. In the past, a clash ensued between Odisha and Bengal over GI tag for rosogolla. If Bengal had been defeated by the Pune-based organisation, then the hard work of several poor people from Bengal's South 24 Parganas district would have gone in vain, officials said.

The bee keepers of Sundarbans collect honey under the supervision of the West Bengal Forest Development Corporation. The product is available under the name of 'Mouban'.

"The honey is now available in different cottages of the Forest Development Corporation and their divisional offices as well as various counters across the state, including Alipore, Garchumuk, Surulia Mini Zoo in Purulia, Subhash Udyan in City Purulia and a women self-help group in Sunderban's Sajnekhali.

Sundarbans honey got enlisted in the GI journal of the Government of India on August 31 last year. Korial silk from Murshidabad, Garad and Tangail sarees and Kalonunia rice have also been lucky to get the recognition.