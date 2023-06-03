Varanasi: The famous sweet delicacy of Varanasi - Launglata - is heading towards getting the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The crisp envelope-shaped dessert coated with sugar syrup and a clove embedded on it is a must if you visit Varanasi. Even, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the sweet during his visit to Varanasi on March 24.

Shopkeeper Dinesh Yadav said that the sweet is available in many districts of Uttar Pradesh but, the taste of Varanasi Launglata is unique as the technique involved in preparing this sweet is special. "The dessert is cooked on low flame for a long time. After which, it is left in the sugar syrup for five minutes. The syrup has to be hot and slowly, the sweets turn red. It contains cloves and cardamom and with a wrapping of flour," Yadav said.

Apart from Launglata, many more sweets are lining up for the coveted GI tag. GI expert Dr. Rajinikanth said three more traditional Varanasi desserts have been finalised for the tag. These are namely Lal Peda, Tirangi Barfi and Jaunpur's Imrati. He said that Jaunpur is considered to be a part of Kashi that makes Imrati a traditional delicacy of Varanasi.

This apart, sweets like Malai Gilauri, Palangtod, Ras Madhuri, Rabri and Launglata are also being considered for GI tag, he said. The famous Varanasi's tomato chaat, red chilli and potato papad that have always been in high demand among people are also being filed for GI tag.

This comes in the wake of Modi's efforts to promote Varanasi's products at the global level. Rajnikanth said that efforts are on to bring several items ranging from vegetables to wooden artefacts under the tag.

The GI tag is given to products that have a specific relation with geographical locations and is a certification that the product is produced as per traditional methods and carry a particular importance due to its geographical origin.