Kolkata: Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias 'Kalighater Kaku', who was arrested in May in connection with the ongoing teachers' recruitment scam investigation, repeated three sentences before the medical team and officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. These three sentences are the main evidence found in mobile recordings by ED during investigations.

Bhadra was made to repeat his name, his wife's name and a statement - 'nobody can touch his boss' several times in front of the medical board comprising doctors, forensic experts and ENT specialists as well as ED team till 12:52 pm last night.. He was shifted from SSKM Hospital to Joka Hospital last night where his voice samples were collected.

According to ED sources, the mobile recordings were found after conducting search operations at various locations in connection with the case. In these mobile recordings, a person is heard saying these three sentences. While collecting Bhadra's voice samples, he was asked to repeat his name, his wife's name and to say 'no one can touch my boss'.

ED sources claimed they have a lot of information and need to verify those with that of 'Kalighater Kaku'. However, despite court order, the investigators could not collect Bhadra's voice sample since he was repeatedly taken to hospital from jail due to physical ailments.

'Kalighater Kaku' was admitted to SSKM Hospital for almost four and a half months due to physical illness. Investigators went to meet him at the hospital several times and had also spoken to the doctors to learn about his health condition and treatment process.

However, the ED officials could not collect Bhadra's voice samples since SSKM doctors prevented them on medical grounds. This had also brought many doctors under ED's scanner.

'Kalighater Kaku' faces allegations of sharing admit cards, names and details of candidates with a Trinamool Congress leader in order to get them recruited in schools in exchange of money. His name surfaced after three persons, who were also accused in the case namely Tapas Mondal, Kuntal Ghosh and Gopal Dalapati, mentioned about him.