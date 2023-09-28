Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee along with his parents, Amit and Lata Banerjee, in connection with the teachers recruitment scam case. They have been directed to appear at the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake by 11 am on October 3.

Abhishek has been asked to carry several documents. This is the second time that Abhishek has been summoned in the case. Earlier he was called on September 13.

The summon served by ED on the day when TMC has planned a protest rally is an act of political vendetta, Abhishek said. Sharing ED's letter on X, Abhishek said that earlier when he was summoned by ED it had coincided with a meeting of the coordination committee of the opposition 'INDIA' alliance. He said that despite it, he attended before ED and today again he was served a summon on a day that coincides with party's programme to protest against non release of funds to West Bengal. "This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" he twitted.

Refuting allegations of political vendetta, BJP leader Rahul Sinha asked if Abhishek is not afraid then why is he apprehensive to appear before ED. On October 3, TMC delegation is scheduled to meet Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh for releasing funds that have been reportedly withheld by the Centre. The leaders will also sit on a dharna in New Delhi to protest against the BJP-led government and on October 2, the party leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Earlier, when Abhishek reached CGO complex on September 13, he was questioned by an officer of the rank of Additional Director and two SPs and three DSP rank officials were also present. According to ED sources, Abhishek has not yet answered several questions in the teachers recruitment scam investigations and so he has been summoned again to find answers to those unanswered questions. Likewise previous time, his statements will be recorded.

He is likely to be questioned about 'Leaps and Bounds', a company founded by him and his connection with people arrested in the case.