Barrackpore (West Bengal): A woman alleged that she went to the police officer hoping for justice, but instead of getting justice, the woman allegedly became victim to the lust of the cop.

It is alleged that she was sexually assaulted. This sensational allegation has been made against the sub inspector of Basudebpur police station. As soon as the incident came to light, there was an uproar in the Barrackpore Commissionerate area. The victim has already filed a written complaint against the accused police officer at Basudevpur police station. On the basis of that complaint, the Barrackpore Commissionerate has started investigating the incident.

It is understood that a person named Gopal Ghosh entered into a business agreement with the woman, a resident of the Lakshminarayan area of Basudebpur police station. The person allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from the woman via online payment in October 2022.

Even after almost 11 months, he was not refunding the money to that woman. He also allegedly blocked the woman's phone number. Unable to understand anything in such a situation, the woman went to Basudebpur police station to file a complaint, where she met sub-inspector of the police station, who promised to get the money refunded.

The woman claimed that she believed the police officer and developed a friendship with him. Later that relationship became closer, and allegedly, the cop took advantage of that. The sub-inspector allegedly blackmailed the woman after taking hold of the pictures of the intimate moments on her cell phone and extorted several lakhs of rupees.

When she protested, the victim was subjected to torture. Finally, the victim approached the Basudebpur police station to escape from the blackmail of the accused police officer.

A written complaint was filed on September 22. "I went to Basudebpur police station to get help from the police in the hope of getting my money back. Then, the police officer did not let me file a complaint. He said that he will get the money owed to me. But nothing happened. He entered into a relationship. I was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. He also extorted gold and silver jewellery worth Rs five lakh and cash of Rs one lakh by blackmailing me," the woman stated in her complaint.

The victim also alleged that the accused police officer tortured her physically and mentally whenever she asked for money. It is alleged that since the complaint was filed, the woman has been threatened.