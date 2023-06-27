Dinhata (West Bengal): In a clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP before the high-octane panchayat polls scheduled on July 8, one person died and five others were injured at Zaridharla village of Gitaldah under Dinhata police station area in Cooch Behar in West Bengal in the wee hours of Tuesday. The injured have been promptly shifted to a nearby hospital in Cooch Behar for medical treatment.

Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said that there were reports of clashes from the village and forces had been sent to the disturbed area of Zaridhala Gram Panchayat earlier today. “A clash had erupted between two local groups, leading to the firing of shots. We are yet to determine the reason behind the clash. Law and order has been restored in the area,” Kumar added.

SP Sumit Kumar assured the public that the situation is currently under control, despite the difficulty in promptly deploying police forces due to the inaccessible terrain. It is important to note that the incident occurred in an area situated on the international border between India and Bangladesh.

According to local sources, the violence turned deadly as five individuals suffered gunshot wounds. Tragically, one of them, identified as Babu Haque, succumbed to his injuries. This incident took place in a remote region that requires access via boat, posing logistical challenges for law enforcement authorities in reaching the location swiftly.

However local Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that the BJP workers attacked them resulting in the clash. “BJP has been continuously provoking us and indulging in clashes. They are trying to scare the people and are stopping our people from campaigning. Yesterday also they attacked us unprovoked and opened fire on our unarmed workers resulting in the killing of one person and injuring five,” a local Trinamool Congress leader said.

However, BJP refuted the allegation and said that the clash is a result of Trinamool Congress internal rivalry and BJP has got nothing to do with it.

This clash adds to the growing list of politically motivated violent incidents in West Bengal since the announcement of the panchayat poll dates on June 8. Tragically, a total of nine individuals have lost their lives thus far, with the TMC accounting for five casualties, followed by two from the Congress party, and one each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Secular Front, and the BJP.