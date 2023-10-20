Kolkata: Soon after Darshan Hiranandani, the son of realty tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani, in an affidavit in the 'cash for query' case involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that the firebrand TMC MP gave him her Lok Sabha login credentials to target the Adani group, Moitra shot back questioning the veracity of the three-page 'approver affidavit', which she alleged, was written on a white piece of paper and did not contain letterhead.

Moitra's contention is that Hiranandani, who has neither been summoned by the CBI nor the Ethics Committee or any investigative agency, has faked the truth to malign her image.

In a post on X, she said, "The contents of the letter are a joke, It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT cell. It sings paeans to Modi and Gautam Adani while linking in every opponent of theirs to me and my alleged corruption."

She further questioned, "Why had Darshan not done a press conference and read this out or tweeted it himself or his company put it out?."

Moitra attacked the businessman for not releasing his statement officially. The parliamentarian said she has been targeted by the BJP government for her raking up of the Adani issue.