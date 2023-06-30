Kolkata: At a time when religious tension is creating an atmosphere of social discord in West Bengal, a Durga Puja committee in North Kolkata has send out a message of communal harmony in the most unique manner.

The Baranagar Friends Association that is celebrating 75 years of its establishment worshipped a five-year-old Muslim girl as part of 'Kumari Puja' on the occasion of Eid on Thursday. The girl, Rimsha Ali was worshipped at the local Shiv temple in Sinthi Circus Maidan area.

This has come at a time when the state's peace-loving people are worried about communal harmony in view of the frequents news about violence. People of mixed communities live in the Sinthi Circus Maidan area where Durga Puja is celebrated by the people of all castes and religions.

The Baranagar Friends Association has taken the initiative to send out the message of peace, unity and communal harmony. Ajay Ghosh, president of the puja committee, said, "The chaos surrounding Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in Bengal for the past five to seven years is unfortunate for us. Somewhere the foundation of unity has been shaken in recent times. So, efforts are being taken to turn this country into one where there is no violence and discord. Other puja committees should also take up similar initiatives."

Hindu women participated at the 'Kumari Puja' along with Muslim women, who came wearing burqas. Similarly men from all communities apart from the Hindus participated in the puja together.

The puja committee also went to Sonagachi (the red light area in Kolkata) and brought clay from sex workers to make Durga idols. At the end of the puja, people of both the religions celebrated the occasion together.