Malda (West Bengal): A 36-year-old farmer, who is known for mango cultivation, has grown around 1.5 quintals of oranges in his orchard in West Bengal's Malda. Dipak Rajbanshi, a resident of the Goalpara region in Old Malda, has grown oranges in his 10 katha land. "I have sold some oranges to fruit sellers at Rs 30-35 per kg," said Rajbanshi, adding the oranges he grew were tastier than the ones grown in Maharashtra's Nagpur, but smaller than the Darjeeling variety.

Being concerned about the similarities between the soil of Malda and that of hill regions, he started growing oranges on a 10 katah land adjacent to his house around four years ago resulting in a good yield of oranges. He said that these oranges are smaller than the Darjeeling variety and he is still searching whether bigger oranges can be grown on Malda's soil and only then, he will take measures for commercial production.

Rajbanshi said that he bought 10 orange plants from a nursery in Nadia district's Ranaghat and one withered. "But the others survived. The height of the plants is around 7 feet. This year, flowers started appearing on the trees, followed by fruits. The oranges began to ripen around mid-November. Around 20-25 kg of oranges have been procured from each of the trees," he said.

“I am attached to fruit farming, but I like growing oranges. We buy oranges from the market, but there is no guarantee that they are tastier and safe. We mustn't be negligent when it comes to the safety part,” he said. Rajbanshi informed he uses cow dung as manure and aloe vera leaves as a pesticide.