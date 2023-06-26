PULWAMA PURPLE PARADISE OF KASHMIR LAVENDER CULTIVATION INCREASES IN TWO YEARS

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pulwama district though quite famous for the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and milk, has the largest drug farm in the world where plants used in medicines are grown. Lavender is called the queen of medicinal plants found in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender is cultivated on more than 12 hundred kanals of land in Pulwama district. While privately, it is cultivated on 2,285 kanals of land.

A government farm is also being run in the Bunra area of ​​the district where flowers like lavender, rosemary and rose are grown. More than 2,000 people work on this farm. This farm earns up to Rs 50 lakhs annually. The farm is being run by the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) under the CSIR mission. Medical and aromatic plants are also being researched on this farm. There, these plants are cultivated on the farm to teach the farmers and also distributed among small farmers.

Notably, lavender soaps, cosmetics, oils and other products are widely used all over the world. It is also used to add flavour to bakery and food products. If technology is used to produce different types of products from lavender oil, it can become a huge industry that can provide employment to many people.

Lavender (Hazam) flowers and oil are bought and sold in national and international markets and fetch good prices. The cultivation of lavender will increase the income of farmers. Lavender is a type of herb and oil is extracted from lavender flowers, which are used in medicine, as well as cosmetics.

Lavender is also used to treat fungal infections, hair loss and wounds. This herb is highly valued for its skin and beauty benefits and is commonly used in perfumes and shampoos. In addition to helping with digestive problems, lavender is also used to relieve headaches, sprains, toothaches and pain from wounds.

Lavender flowers take 8 to 12 months to fully bloom and Kishtwar and Doda regions are best for their cultivation as the climate here is cool, which is suitable for their growth. Lavender is imported from Europe and grown in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Shahid Rasool, the senior scientist in charge of Field Station Boura Pulwama, said that no drugs are used for the cultivation of lavender. Others should also move away from traditional horticulture and focus on other profitable businesses, of which lavender cultivation is the best.

He said that if farmers plant plants like lavender in their gardens, their income will double. He said that these can be grown without any investment. Similarly, knowledge is also imparted to the farmers regarding lavender cultivation to increase their income.