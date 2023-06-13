NASA GROWS FLOWER IN SPACE SHARES PICTURE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad NASA has stunned the world with its latest revelation by sharing a stunning picture of a flower grown in orbit as part of the Veggie facility aboard the International Space Station ISS Through its official handle on Tuesday NASA shared a picture of a flower that is grown at ISS The post that NASA shared on its Instagram handle named the flower Zinnia which is fully bloomed with orangecoloured petals This Zinnia was grown in orbit as part of the Veggie facility aboard the International Space Station Scientists have been studying plants in space since the 1970s but this particular experiment was started on the ISS in 2015 by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren Also read Firstofitskind Mars livestream by ESA spacecraft interrupted at times by rain on Earth Our space garden isn t just for show learning how plants develop in orbit will help us understand how to grow crops off the earth providing a valuable source of fresh food on longterm missions to the Moon Mars and beyond NASAAstronauts have also grown lettuce tomatoes and chile peppers on the ISS among other vegetables—with plenty more plants to come the Twitter handle captioned Plants need water sufficient temperature and oxygen to grow and develop but there are not many factors that provide them in space How will you get enough heat oxygen and water into space a user commented Another user commented THE WORLD AND THE MINIMUM STRUCTURE THAT MAKES THE LIFE POSSIBLE AAHHHH LOVE SPACE Also read NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects