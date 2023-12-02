4G TOWERS TO BE INSTALLED ALONG INDO NEPAL BORDER BY JAN 2024

Darjeeling: The Centre has taken up an initiative to install 4G mobile towers along the Indo-Nepal border by January 2024.

The move comes soon after Darjeeling MP Raju Bista urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to install mobile towers in the hilly areas along the Indo-Nepal border. In response to Bista's request, Vaishnaw informed that mobile towers would be installed in several important places and tourist centres of the hills.

Every day at least 500 tourists and Nepali citizens enter India through the Indo-Nepal border at Pashupati in Darjeeling's Mirik. This makes the area very important in terms of international security. Apart from Pashupati, the central government has decided to bring the adjacent areas including the borders, pools and gates under the 4G mobile network.

The 4G mobile towers will be installed in the area by January 2024. The Centre has allocated Rs 4 crore for the project in the first phase. Also, central officials held a meeting with the authorities of many service providers including Jio, Airtel and BSNL.

Currently, Darjeeling Town, Kurseong, Mirik subdivisions and Kalimpong have 4G network and internet services. But the adjacent areas including Pashupati is excluded resulting which, tourists and hill dwellers have been facing a lot of problems.

"Initiatives have been taken to install 4G towers in Pashupati, Phatak, Sanja, and Pulkhola, taking into account MP Raju Bishta's request. The work will be undertaken very soon," Vaishnaw's letter stated.