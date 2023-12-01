Kaushambi: Forget about theft of mobile phones. Thieves in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi have up-skilled and have stolen an entire mobile network tower. The installing company has filed a complaint nine months after the incident with police registering a case into the incident. The theft of the mobile network tower has come to light at Ujihini village under Sandipan Ghat police station limits of Kaushambi district.

Sources said that the mobile tower was installed on the land of Ubaid Ullah, son of Majeed Ullah in Ujihani Khalsa village. Rajesh Yadav, resident of Rastipur of Raniganj police station of Pratapgarh district, working as a technician in GTL Infrastructure Limited Company, had installed the tower. According to Rajesh Yadav, when he visited the site on March 31, he found the entire structure and setup of the tower installed on the ground missing.

Yadav has filed a complaint with the concerned police station over the theft of the mobile network tower. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the company's technician and started investigation. Sources said that after the theft was reported, the the owner of the land was interrogated about the matter, but he flatly refused to have any knowledge of the matter.

After this, the engineer of the company lodged a complaint with the police station regarding the theft incident. According to technician Rajesh Yadav, his company had installed 16 mobile towers at different places in the district for mobile signal frequencies of private companies. He said that the cost of one tower is around Rs 8,52,025 and the cost of WDV (set up) is Rs 4,26,818.