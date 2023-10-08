MORE THAN 7 FEARED DEAD AS LANDSLIDE HITS CAR IN PITHORAGARH

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): More than seven people are feared dead after their vehicle was hit by a landslide here on Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred at Thakti on the Kailash Mansarovar road in Dharchula subdivision, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharchula, Divesh Shashni said the vehicle coming from Bundi met with the accident around 2 pm. He said the car was buried under the rubble of the landslide. More than seven people are said to have been in the vehicle at the time, Shashni said, quoting eyewitnesses. A search operation by the State Disaster Response Force, police, Indo Tibetan Border Police, and the Army is underway, the SDM added.