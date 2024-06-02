World Bicycle Day - 'Cycling Helps You Blaze A Trail'

Hyderabad: The World Bicycle Day is celebrated across the globe on June 3. Cycling is an enjoyable way to stay healthy and in touch with the world around you. Cycling is a wonderful way to explore your local area. And it beats the feeling of boredom that can come from repetitive workouts.

Since its establishment in 2018, World Bicycle Day has been marked annually on 3 June by advocates in many countries. Adopted through a UN General Assembly resolution spearheaded by the Government of Turkmenistan, World Bicycle Day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle… a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport, fostering environmental stewardship and health."

World Bicycle Day on June 3 is a chance to celebrate the fun of riding bikes. This day brings back memories of learning to ride without training wheels. Riding a bike makes the world feel more open and friendly. This day reminds us how bikes can improve our lives.

Proponents encourage the use of the bicycle as a means of eradicating poverty; furthering sustainable development; strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people; promoting health; preventing disease; and facilitating social inclusion and a culture of peace.

Theme for 2024: 'Cycling Helps You Blaze a Trail'

Each year the theme for World Cycling Day changes and this year the theme is "How Cycling Helps you Blaze a Trail; in health, life, culture and society" with Marshall "Major" Taylor as the beacon for World Cycling Day 2024.

History of the Bicycle: A timeline

1818 - The dandy horse or “running machine” invented by Karl von Drais. This contraption was propelled by the rider pushing himself along with his feet on the ground. Lacking pedals, a steering mechanism and brakes, it was difficult and even dangerous to maneuver

1850 - First three-wheeler, allowing for a more stable ride

1860 - First true bicycle invented by Ernest Michaux and Pierre Lallement, known as the velocipede

1861 - Included crank and pedals but not yet brakes, resulting in many dangerous 'headers'

1870 - Penny Farthing bicycle invented. The name came from the idea that the wheels resembled two coins, the penny and the farthing next to each other, the former significantly larger than the latter. It was unstable, extremely difficult to get on and off and the front wheel was used for power and steering. Considering, it was not an ideal or efficient machine

1885 - Safety bicycle invented by John Kemp Starley characterised by two wheels of the same size and a rear wheel connected and driven by a chain. This made for a more efficient bicycle that could use smaller wheels. This invention was named for the obvious reason that it was safer than the penny-farthing because of the lower center of gravity

1894 - Betty Bloomers became popular. Women were no longer limited to tricycles and could ride comfortably in their long skirts

1903- Internal hub gears invented

1920 - The Kids Bike invented. This design, weighing in at around 65 pounds, mimicked aspects of the motor vehicle as the automobile became more desirable than bikes

1930 - Schwinn adds spring fork and fat tire to handle the abuse of teenage boys. This later became the preliminary design for the mountain bike.

2000 - People started using electric bike

2000 - Solar powered Bike designed by Miroslav Miljevic to include a solar powered battery. Intended for commuters so when they leave their bike outside all day, they won't have to pedal home.

Which country is the biggest manufacturer of bicycles?

The World's largest producer of bicycles is still China. Despite having relatively low cycling rates, it produces over 60 per cent of all bicycles. A large number of those automobiles are exported, primarily to the USA. China is the source of 86 per cent of the bicycles sold in the US.

Cycling – health benefits

Cycling can help to protect you from serious diseases such as stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis

Riding a bike is healthy, fun and a low-impact form of exercise for all ages

Cycling is easy to fit into your daily routine by riding to the shops, park, school or work

Cycling for health and fitness

Cycling is: Low impact – it causes less strain and injuries than most other forms of exercise

A good muscle workout – cycling uses all of the major muscle groups as you pedal

Easy – unlike some other sports, cycling does not require high levels of physical skill. Most people know how to ride a bike and, once you learn, you don’t forget

Good for strength and stamina– cycling increases stamina, strength and aerobic fitness

As intense as you want– cycling can be done at very low intensity to begin with, if recovering from injury or illness, but can be built up to a demanding physical workout

A fun way to get fit– the adventure and buzz you get from coasting down hills and being outdoors means you are more likely to continue to cycle regularly, compared to other physical activities that keep you indoors or require special times or places

Time-efficient – as a mode of transport, cycling replaces sedentary (sitting) time spent driving motor vehicles or using trams, trains or buses with healthy exercise

How has Cycling Culture Evolved in India?

In India, cycling culture has evolved, influenced by cultural, social, and technological factors. The first cycle arrived in India during the British colonial period, and since then, cycling has gained popularity as a mode of transportation, recreation, and sport. Indian manufacturers have played a significant role in tailoring bicycles to the diverse needs of consumers, producing models such as gear cycles, fixie bicycles, disc brake cycles, and electric cycles.

India’s Cycling Revolution

In India, the bicycle is often seen as a mode of transport for the economically weaker section, primarily used for commuting to work. Individuals in the middle- and upper-income brackets may own a bicycle for recreational purposes. Shifting this mindset is crucial – to recognise cycling as a convenient, fast, and safe mode of transportation for everyone.

Despite the dominance of cars, buses, motorbikes, and three – wheelers, nearly 10 per cent of all journeys are now undertaken on bicycles, placing India at the forefront of nations where cycling is becoming a weekly practice. Since 2017, local governments in India have collaborated with private sector entities to establish bike lanes and implement bike-sharing programs. Joint efforts have been focused on creating awareness and promoting cycling in both smaller cities like Chandigarh, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Indore, as well as in major metropolises such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Facts about the Most Bicycle Friendly Cities in the world:

The Netherlands has the most bicycles per person in any country worldwide

The highest-ranked American city, San Francisco, is number 39 on the chart, which shows that no American cities are in the top 10.

By 2027, the market for bikes worldwide is expected to be worth $34.6 billion

There are bike-share programs in over 600 cities around the globe, with new ones launching annually. Shanghai and Hangzhou have the greatest bike-sharing programs in China