70 YEAR OLD WOMAN DIES A WEEK AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY PET PITBULL DOG IN ROORKEE

Roorkee: A 70-year-old woman, who was injured after being attacked by a pet Pitbull dog in Roorkee a week ago, died during treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

On getting information about the elderly woman's death, Roorkee police reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. They are now seeking legal opinion for further action.

On December 8, Kela Devi (70), a resident of Dhandera village of Roorkee Civil Line in Kotwali area, was going to her acquaintance's house in the post office street when a Pitbull dog attacked her. When she raised an alarm, passersby somehow rescued her from the dog. She was seriously injured with severe wounds on many parts of her body.

The woman was admitted to Roorkee Civil Hospital, where she was given first-aid. Seeing her serious condition, doctors referred her to AIIMS Rishikesh. She was on a ventilator in AIIMS and was undergoing treatment. It was learnt that her jugular vein had been damaged when the dog had attacked her and she could not recover. Finally, she succumbed to her injuries.

Her son, Sanjay filed a complaint against the owner of pet demanding action against him. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against the dog's owner. Also, police recorded the statement of the woman at AIIMS Rishikesh. In the meantime, the woman died during treatment.