Bareilly: In a tragic incident, a pack of ferocious dogs mauled a 5-year-old boy to death in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place in Shergarh police station area in Bareilly district. An official said that the boy, Daksh, 5 year old, son of Chhed Lal was playing outside the house while his mother Saroj had gone to her fields for some work.

As the boy went towards the fields in search of his mother Saroj, a pack of stray dogs attacked the boy and mauled him severely. With no one around in the surrounding area, the boy could not be saved as he raised an alarm with his screams. Sources said that the time, the villagers reached to the spot, the boy had been severely mauled by the dogs.