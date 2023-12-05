Rajkot: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by dogs on Monday in Rajkot district of Gujarat, officials said. An official said that the incident took place at Jangelshwar area of Rajkot on Monday. It is learnt that the girl was playing outside her house when suddenly a pack of stray dogs attacked her.

The girl raised hue and cry, but the pack of dogs overwhelmed her leading to serious injuries to her. It is learnt that the family members of the victim did not hear the girls screams as she died suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. An official said that the the family of the deceased girl are from Uttar Pradesh and have come to Rajkot for work.

Following the incident, Bhaktinagar police has started further investigation in this matter. Local residents said that the dogs have created terror among the people in the area for a long time. A local resident Mohammad Salim Sersia said that due to the heaps of garbage and food waste in the area, dog population has increased in the area which has led to increase in dog attacks.

Earlier too, many children were bitten by dogs in the area. “Although we have repeatedly put this matter before the corporation, but the garbage is picked up by the corporation, after which no action is taken. As long as the drain remains open, such incidents will continue to happen,” Salim said. In May this year, a 3-year-old boy playing near an agricultural field was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Amreli district of Gujarat.