VARANASI DISTRICT COURT SETS JANUARY 3 AS NEXT HEARING DATE ON GYANVAPI MOSQUE SURVEY REPORT

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Varanasi district court will hear three applicants three applications, including one submitted by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) on January 3.

The AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had filed an application with regards the report on the scientific survey of the mosque be kept in a sealed cover and not disclosed to any party unless an affidavit assures its confidentiality.

Akhlaque Ahmad, AIMC's counsel, underscored the importance of maintaining the report's confidentiality.

He disclosed the court had fixed January 3 as the hearing date. The AIMC also submitted another application urging if the decision is made to submit a copy of the report to Vishnu Shankar Jain at his email ID, a copy should also be sent to Akhlaque Ahmad at his email ID.

Ahmad, stated, "We objected to the application filed by counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of the four women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, seeking a copy of the survey report. However, if the court decides to send the survey report via email, we have requested the court to ensure that the report is also sent to the AIMC counsel's email."

Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents four Hindu women plaintiffs, confirmed their application filed on December 18, seeking a copy of the survey report from the court.

On December 18, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted the Gyanvapi scientific survey report in a sealed packet before the court of district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha. Amit Srivastava, the standing government counsel representing ASI, made the submission.