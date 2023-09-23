UTTAR PRADESH POETESS ANAMIKA JAIN AMBER SERVED LEGAL NOTICE OVER OBJECTIONABLE REMARKS ABOUT SAHU COMMUNITY ON FACEBOOK

Jhansi: A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi has served a legal notice to poet Anamika Jain for allegedly insulting the Sahu community through a post on social networking site Facebook, sources said. It is learnt that Advocate Devendra Kumar Sharma has served a legal notice on behalf of Jhansi's advocate and Dr. Vijay Singh Sahu, a resident of Sharda Hills.

In the legal notice, the lawyer said that on Sept 16, Anamika Jain Amber, during her visit to Bhopal, had uploaded a photo on Facebook with the statue of Raja Bhoj and posted a comment “insulting” the Sahu community. The lawyer alleged in the legal notice that the objectionable post by Anamika has “affected the reputation of the parties and the Sahu community and has caused mental and social humiliation”.

The lawyer has sought Rs 24 lakh in damages for “social and mental distress”. He has also threatened to file a case if the poetess fails to pay the amount. It is noteworthy that soon after posting the objectionable post about the Sahu community on Facebook earlier this month, the poetess had to face a severe backlash from the community.

Amid the strong protest by the Sahu community, Anamika was forced to remove the post the next day. She also described the protests as “negative” which further infuriated the community. Anamika Jain had apologized for the post after the protest. In the legal notice, terming the apology as less than an insult to the Sahu community, Anamika has been asked to make a public apology or release a video of the apology on the social media.

Anamika is not new to controversy. In the last assembly elections, Anamika Jain Amber came into limelight by writing a 'Baba' song in UP in response to Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore's "Ka, Ba" song in the state. Since then, the war of words has been going on between Neha Singh Rathore and Anamika Jain Amber.