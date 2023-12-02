Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): A missionary school here suspended all the students, who raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Angered by the school's decision, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyathi Parishad (ABVP) and other organisations reached the school in large numbers and created a stir by raising slogans.

As a precaution, a large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot. After the assurance by the tehsildar (a senior government official), the uproar was calmed down.

On Friday, some students at a missionary school in Mauranipur Nagar of Jhansi were suspended from for a few days for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. As this news spread, activists of ABVP and several other Hindu organisations gathered outside the school. They raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and created a stir. They also burnt an effigy of the college administration.

On receiving information about the matter, the Mauranipur tehsildar and police personnel led by Laxmikant Gautam reached the spot. They pacified the protesters and assured them that the entire matter would be investigated and necessary action would be taken against the culprits.

According to the protesters, students were "suspended from the school" for raising Jai Shri Ram, which is wrong. Mauranipur tehsildar Madan Mohan Gupta said that an investigation committee has been formed in the matter and necessary action will be taken once the investigation report is received.