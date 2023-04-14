SAMAR SINGH GRILLED BY POLICE DENIES ROLE IN AKANSKHA DUBEY DEATH CASE

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) : Samar Singh was taken on remand for 5 days and questioned by the police on Thursday in the Bhojpuri actress Akankshah Dubey death case. Another accused Sanjay Singh is currently on judicial remand for 14 days. Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh have been arrested and kept in the district jail of Varanasi.

Singh was taken into police custody at 4 pm on Thursday belatedly though his remand started in the morning hours. The crime branch asked over 25 questions to Samar Singh related to the death of Akanksha Dubey. In fact, Samar Singh and Akanksha Dubey lived together for the last three and a half years. On April 26, Akanksha Dubey's dead body was found hanging in a hotel room in Sarnath, Varanasi.

On April 28, Akanksha's mother Madhu filed a case against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, accusing them of killing her daughter. In this case, Samar Singh was arrested by the police from Ghaziabad on 8th April, while Sanjay Singh was arrested from Varanasi 2 days back. According to sources, Samar Singh is fully cooperating with the police.

While answering every question, Samar Singh kept saying only one thing that he is innocent and he did not kill Akanksha or he has no hand behind her death. Samar Singh also says that if Akanksha Dubey had committed suicide because of him, then there would have been a suicide note or something in which she would have blamed him.

Samar said that there was no such serious relationship between them that might cause her to take an extreme step. There is some other reason behind her death, not me, he told the police. Replying to a question, Samar Singh said that he had done more than 26 albums with Akanksha. When the Crime Branch asked him about his relationship with the actress, he said that it was good and that being good friends, they used to share all their things with each other.

On the financial transactions with Akanksha Dubey, Samar Singh said that the allegations levelled against him that he did not give money to her are wrong because in all the albums or films they worked together, she was paid and she was living a better life. He said he does not know why she did this, but he is not behind his death.

At present, the police are now preparing to take Samar Singh to Lucknow and Mumbai with the extension of the remand period, because Samar Singh's mobile phone is in Lucknow and all his financial transactions are linked to Samar's office in Goregaon, Mumbai. Documents are available in which all the transactions done with Akanksha Dubey are included. At present, the police are interrogating Samar and even today the questioning of Samar Singh has started at a secret place.