Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Rats nibbled the face and other parts of a woman's corpse in a mortuary in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Sunday. Family members discovered the horrific scene on the next day and protested against authorities. A three-member committee has been set up to investigate into the incident.

The body was of an alleged suicide victim, Anubha, 22, a resident of Pava village. She was married to Hritesh of Khailaar village of Kotwali area four years ago. Her family members alleged that she committed suicide due to dowry-related harassment by her in-laws on Saturday.

On getting information about the incident police went to the village and shifted the body to the mortuary in Nehru Nagar for autopsy. However, the body was put on a stretcher and kept on the floor of the mortuary instead of keeping it inside a freezer. Post-mortem could not be conducted on Sunday since it is a holiday.

When the family members arrived at the morgue on Monday, they were shocked to find blood on the sheet covering the body. They removed the sheet and noticed bite marks on the face and several other parts of the body.

The agitated family members complained to the authorities and started protesting outside the mortuary. Later, the Chief Medical Officer constituted a three-member committee to investigate into the incident. The committee includes Dr. Virendra Singh, RN Soni and Avnosh Agnihotri. The committee has been instructed to investigate and submit its report immediately.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police has registered a case against the woman's husband, mother-in-law Shribai, brother-in-law Shivam and sister-in-law Shivani on the basis of the deceased's mother, Radha. It is being heard that police have found Anubha's mobile and it contains a video clip of her suicide.