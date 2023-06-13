Agra Uttar Pradesh One girl died and another was injured in an attack by stray dogs when they were playing in a Kinnu orchard in Kui Kumargarh village of the Dauki area of the district In the ghastly attack a pack of six dogs started pulling the girls out of the garden The girls kept on screaming During this the dogs killed a girl child The other was badly injured The injured girl has been admitted to SN Medical College Agra Kanchan the fiveyearold daughter of Sugriva a resident of Kui Kumargarh village was playing with her elder cousin Rashmi in the Kinnu garden behind the house Kanchan s uncle Dori Lal said that during this time 6 dogs attacked both the innocent girls The ferocious dogs dragged Kanchan and Rashmi to the nearby farm Kanchan kept on screaming after the attack by the dogsBut she died on the spot The dogs also attacked her cousin Hearing her screams Bhuri a villager working in the nearby field came to her rescue When he tried to drive the dogs away they attacked him Bhuri Singh chased the dogs with a tractor After this the dogs ran awayAlso Read 7yrold mauled by neighbour s Pitbull in Uttarakhand s Haridwar case bookedAs soon as the information was received the relatives of the girls also reached the spot On seeing Kanchan s dead body the family members started crying bitterly The relatives have admitted Rashmi to SN Medical College for treatment Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena said that a girl child has died in the attack by dogs The relatives have not come forward for a postmortem of the dead body of the deceased girl