MAYAWATI URGES UP GOVT TO SHIFT BSP PARTY OFFICE CLAIMS PRESENT LOCATION UNSAFE

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former chief minister Mayawati on Monday urged BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government to allot an alternative party office for BSP apprehending an untoward incident. She also termed Samajwadi Party as "anti-Dalit" and requested the government to deal with the "anti-Dalit" elements.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati claimed that BSP's present office, which has a flyover running parallel to it, is unsafe. She said that in view of security concerns she is forced to hold most of the party meetings at her residence and policemen have to be deployed if any major meeting is held at the party office.

She alleged that "conspiratorial anarchist elements" have constructed a bridge higher than the party office so that they can harm her, the office and its employees. The BSP leader further said that statues of the Dalit leaders have already been shifted to her residence so that these are not vandalised by these "anarchist elements".

"In such a situation, BSP also makes a special request to the UP government to make arrangements at a safe place somewhere else instead of the current party state office, otherwise any untoward incident can happen here at any time. Besides, the party also demands that the government should deal strictly with anti-Dalit elements," she tweeted.

Terming SP as "anti-Dalit", she said the party tried to change its "anti-Dalit tactics, character and face" when it got into an alliance with BSP. However, after the polls were over, SP returned to its "anti-Dalit casteist agenda", she alleged.

Mayawati also made reference to the Guest House incident of 1995 when SP workers had attacked her and her supporters. She took a dig at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav for publicly announcing to quit INDIA bloc if BSP joins. "..now whoever the SP chief talks about alliance with, his first condition is to maintain distance from BSP, which is also widely publicized by the media. Anyway, in view of SP's heinous acts including those of June 2, 1995, and the manner in which many anti-Dalit decisions have been taken during their government..." she tweeted.