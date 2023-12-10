Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : In a key development ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday designated her nephew Akash Anand as her successor to lead the BSP. The latest announcement by the BSP party created a lot of political buzz in the Uttar Pradesh and national circles.

A party leader said that Akash Anand has been named as Mayawati's uttaradhakari (successor). Mayawati's nephew currently is officiating as the party national coordinator. Regardless of the latest decision, Mayawati would continue to deal with the party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the rest of the states would be handed over to Akash Anand.

Akash Anand took out a 14-day ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ Sankalp Yatra'. With the new responsibility, he will be aiming at strengthening the party in different parts of the country. During the 2019 general elections, Mayawati declared that Akash Anand as a part of the BSP movement which marked his debut into the political arena. When a two-day campaign ban was imposed on Mayawati in 2019, Akash Anand addressed his first election meeting. Then on, he became actively engaged in the politics of the BSP in the State.