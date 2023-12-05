MAN FOUND DEAD IN LADIES COACH OF GORAKHPUR NARKATIYAGANJ TRAIN RPF SUSPECTS SUICIDE

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old unidentified man was found dead in the female compartment of the Bihar-bound Gorakhpur-Narkatiyaganj (05142) passenger train on Tuesday.

As female passengers boarded the train from the heavily crowded Gorakhpur Railway Station, they were shocked to see a body in the compartment. Passengers started panicking after the dead body was found and the train was stranded on the platform for about three hours. Senior Commandant of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Madan Mohan Mishra, ordered an investigation into the matter.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF are investigating the case but no information about the victim has been found yet. The officials suspect it to be a case of suicide. The RPF is looking into how the man landed in the lady's compartment.

RPF Inspector Dashrath Prasad said that an investigation is underway and officials are scrutinising the cause of death. GRP Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Maurya said that the victim was not accompanied by his friends or family, and as such, it was difficult to identify him.

The incident sheds light on the lack of security arrangements by GRP and RPF. No platform or train ticket was found in the young man's pockets. Thus, police are not sure if he left home to travel or had allegedly planned to die by suicide.