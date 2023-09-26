Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A strange and shocking incident has come to light here. In the Chaubepur area of Kanpur, a girl called her boyfriend to her house and pressurized him to have physical relations with her friend.

When he refused, the girl cut his private parts. The incident took place in a village in the Chaubepur police station area. According to a police official, a youth had gone to his girlfriend's house at night to meet her. The girlfriend had also called her friend to her house.

"During this time, the friend put pressure on her love to have physical relation with here friend. When the boy protested, the girl cut his genitals. Hearing the youth's screaming, the villagers started gathering at night and the youth fled from the spot," the police official added.

Interestingly, the youth, who had an affair with the girl, was married. "On reaching home, the youth narrated the incident to his wife and as his condition deteriorated, his wife informed us. We reached the spot and admitted the youth to Chaubepur Community Health Center for first aid. He was then referred to the District Hospital in Kanpur," the police official added.