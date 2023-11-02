IIT BHU STUDENT COMPLAINS OF MOLESTATION ON CAMPUS PROTESTS BREAK OUT DEMANDING SECURITY

Varanasi: Protests rocked the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi today after a student complained that she was molested on the campus by three unidentified men on Wednesday. Police reached the campus and tried to pacify the students who demanded action against the accused and adequate security arrangements on the campus.

The student in her complaint told police that she is a boarder of the institute's hostel and on Wednesday night she went out for a stroll. On her way she met a male friend and they were walking when three men on a bike came from behind. The men stopped them and separated her from her friend when the latter tried to come to her rescue.

The complainant said that the three men dragged her to a corner of the street and allegedly sexually harassed her. After they let her go, she ran to her hostel and later filed a complaint at the police station.

Protesting against the incident, students staged a demonstration on the campus on Thursday. They alleged that outsiders have been creating havoc on the campus for quite some time and girls were often being teased. They demanded a ban on the entry of outsiders and raised slogans against the director of IIT-BHU.

With banners and posters against the authorities, students protested outside Rajputana hostel expressing their grievance against security on the campus. Police said that a case has been lodged against the three accused under relevant sections of the IPC.